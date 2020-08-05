Wetzel County introduces new Emergency Siren

New MArtinsville, W.Va (WTRF)- You may have heard sirens ringing out through New Martinsville Wednesday but it was just a test.

Wetzel County 911 introduced a new addition to their CodeRED System, which is a like a reverse 911 call that lets you know when there is an emergency.

If you are not near your phone for one of the CodeRED Calls, that’s where the Emergency Sirens come in to play.

Sirens will sound off for natural or man-made disasters; if the sirens do go off, residents are asked to go inside or seek shelter, close any openings and listen to emergency broadcasts.

The new Emergency Sirens are considered an enhancement to The CodeRED System, something that officials say needed to be put into place following a 2016 derailment that caused a chemical leak which lead to the town being evacuated.

If you are not signed up for CodeRED alerts you can do so HERE.

If you have any questions, you can call Wetzel County Emergency Management at 304-455-6960.