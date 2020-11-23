Wetzel County man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, W.Va. – Derrick Adams, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a heroin charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Adams, age 30, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Heroin.” Adams admitted to selling heroin in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Adams faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.