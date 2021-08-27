Wetzel County man admits to drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Christian Iversen, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Iversen, 34, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Iversen admitted to having heroin in August 2019 in Marshall County.

Iversen faces up to 20 years of incarceration and fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.