Wetzel County man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Alexander Cleveland King, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

King, also known as “Alex,” 35, pled guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.”

King, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a conviction, admitted to having .45 caliber pistol in January 2021 in Wetzel County.

King is facing up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated.