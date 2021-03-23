Wetzel County Man Arrested After Picking Up A Minor And Inappropriately Touching Her At A Mall

A Wetzel County man is in custody after picking up a teenage girl from Ritchie County and inappropriately touching her at a mall in the Parkersburg area.

According to a criminal complaint, an adult male from New Martinsville began communicating with a female known to him to be 15 years old at the time.

Stanley Moore

The man, identified as Stanley Moore, 21, of New Martinsville, arranged to meet the juvenile in Harrisville and go to the mall near Parkersburg on Mar. 3, West Virginia State Troopers said.

On that date, Moore drove with another individual to the juvenile’s residence and picked her up while her guardian was not present, according to the complaint.

While Moore and the girl ate at a restaurant, Moore inappropriately touched her, which she took a photo of, troopers said.

Moore then returned the teen to her residence, and on Mar. 6, contacted her again via Snapchat in a message stating, “Can we f*** in hot tub,” to which the juvenile replied that she did not want to see him again, according to the complaint.

On Mar. 7, Moore arrived at the juvenile’s residence at 2 a.m. “to pick her up and spend the night with him,” but was met by the girl’s guardian who advised him that the child “was not going anywhere with him,” and Moore then left the area, officers said.

Moore has been charged with two counts of soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Northern Regional Jail.