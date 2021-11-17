Wetzel County man charged with soliciting a minor for sexual acts

A Wetzel County man has entered a plea deal on Wednesday to two counts of soliciting a minor via computer for sexual acts.

George Herbert Beale, age 46, of Hundred, West Virginia will face up to 30 years of each count.

Beale was charged in January on multiple counts of soliciting and was also charged with failure to register as a sex offender when he pled guilty in July.

Beale is currently serving a 1-5 year indeterminate sentence in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation awaiting sentencing on current charges.

During the offenses, Beale was on parole for a sex offense in the State of Florida. He will face additional prison time in Florida.

