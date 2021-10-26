Wetzel County man sentenced for drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Derrick Adams, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 77 months of incarceration for a heroin charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Adams, age 30, pled guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Heroin.” Adams admitted to selling heroin in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.