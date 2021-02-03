Wetzel County man sentenced for drug charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Nicholas D. Klem, of Proctor, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 70 months of incarceration for his role in a drug trafficking operation, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Klem, age 29, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine” in October 2020. Klem admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from August 2019 to August 2020 in Marshall County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Shawn M. Adkins and Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

