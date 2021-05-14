Wetzel County man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Alexander Cleveland King, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 30 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

King, also known as “Alex,” 35, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” King, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a conviction, admitted to having .45 caliber pistol in January 2021 in Wetzel County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.