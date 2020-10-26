Wetzel County moves into “orange” advisory on County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wetzel County has moved into “Orange” advisory on the WV DHHR County Alert Map.

The latest coronavirus update from Wetzel County came Friday October 23 which showed 59 active cases in the county.

1 person is currently hospitalized and 72 people have recovered.

There has been 1 fatality with 132 total cases.

Wetzel County currently has an infection rate of 34.61 and a percent positivity rate of 5.10