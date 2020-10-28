Wetzel County moves to “Green” advisory on County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After two days of being in “orange” advisory on the WV County Alert Map, the daily map now shows Wetzel County has moved to “green.”

Wetzel County currently shows an infection rate of 19.91 which is a drastic change from the infection rate the map showed on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Wetzel County had an infection rate of 35.09.

Secretary Bill J. Crouch told 7News that the drastic drop in the infection rate is from the New Martinsville Center which currently has an active outbreak with 50 residents and 38 residents currently testing positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia DHHR currently counts Long Term Care Facilities as 1 positive for the entire facility.

Secretary Bill J. Crouch also told 7News that the drop happened because the data gets sent to the WV DHHR at midnight and then an investigation begins at 8 AM.