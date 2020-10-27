Wetzel County remains in “orange” advisory; Marshall County moves to “gold”

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- After moving into the “orange” advisory on the County Alert Map, Wetzel County remains in that advisory for the second straight day.

Currently, Wetzel County holds the 3rd highest infection rate in the state with 35.09 and a percent positivity rate of 5.65.

There was also a change in the Northern Panhandle. Marshall County has moved into “Gold” advisory.

The infection rate in Marshall County is 27.14 with a percent positivity rate of 4.42.

The rest of the Northern Panhandle remains in “green” advisory.

The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 483 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and 8 reported deaths in 24 hours.