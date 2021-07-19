Wetzel County Schools determined to win $5,000

(WTRF) — Wetzel County Schools says it’s on!

The West Virginia Department of Education just launched a competition that involves schools across the state.

It’s the “I Got Vaxxed’ competition where a high school, middle school and elementary school with the largest percentage of vaccinated staff and students will each win $5,000 and Wetzel County is jumping in full force.

The school board is currently recruiting student ambassadors who have gotten the COVID-19 shots.

The money, if won, can go to a prom, fun fair, pep rally or any student-based activity.

Wetzel County Schools Superintendent Tammy Wells has no doubts her students will win the prize.

“I think if anyone can do it, Wetzel County can. Our goal of course is to come back to school ‘normal’, whatever that is. And not have to rely so much on the masks. And the only way we can do that is if we have a large percentage of our students and teachers vaccinated.” Tammy Wells, Wetzel County Schools Superintendent

This is not a mandate!

The board just hopes this initiative gets more community members vaccinated.

With the recent plan of in-person learning released for Wetzel County schools this fall, Wells says they have held off on a decision on whether students will need to wear masks in the classroom, based in part to the number of students vaccinated in the classroom.