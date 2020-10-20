Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wetzel County Board of Education voted on October 12 to move all schools in the county to in person learning , 4 days a week.
Beginning on Monday, October 26th, students will be in school four days a week. Students will remain at home on Wednesdays.
Students in Pre-K through 12th grades will wear masks on buses and in classrooms when social distancing can not be maintained.
- Safety Tae Mayo announces intention to enter transfer portal
- Wetzel County Schools moving to 4 days a week in-person learning
- Fiscal Year 2020: 75 defendants charged with firearms-related crimes in Northern District of WV
- Ohio man admits to impersonating nurse, working with child patients for years without license
- WV Mother, boyfriend get maximum prison time in toddler’s death