Wetzel County Schools moving to 4 days a week in-person learning

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wetzel County Board of Education voted on October 12 to move all schools in the county to in person learning , 4 days a week.

Beginning on Monday, October 26th, students will be in school four days a week. Students will remain at home on Wednesdays.

Students in Pre-K through 12th grades will wear masks on buses and in classrooms when social distancing can not be maintained.

