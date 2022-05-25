Wetzel County Schools released the following statement after a teacher allegedly had inappropriate behavior with a student.

‘A professional employee tendered their resignation after being confronted with various allegations of inappropriate conduct. Appropriate authorities, including those in law enforcement, have been notified of this matter. Because this is a personnel matter, the administration cannot share further details at this time. When official action is taken by the school board, it will be a matter of public record.’

Wetzel County Schools