WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wetzel County Schools is about to welcome a new superintendent…and it may be one familiar to anyone who’s stepped into one of Marshall County’s largest schools.

It’s hard to find a role in education that Cassie Porter hasn’t taken on.

In 29 years she’s been a teacher, an assistant principal, and led a middle school before her current role as John Marshall head principal.

And she’s about to bring all that experience to New Martinsville.

Porter will officially become the new Wetzel County Superintendent on July 1.

She says one of the biggest changes in her new role will be working with teachers and principals more directly.

One of her top priorities will be recognizing everyone’s vital role in each student’s life.

“I think one of the biggest things is just getting everyone on the same team. Nobody’s an enemy, we’re all here for the same reason, we’re all here to make sure that the child is properly educated and ready for society, because someday they’ll be taking care of us when they become a productive citizen of society.” Cassie Porter, Incoming Wetzel County Schools Superintendent

She says that in her seven years as John Marshall principal, she’s learned that students always need someone to connect with at school — whether it’s a teacher, a principal or a school nurse.

When asked if she had any big plans for the district, she says it’s too early to say.

She wants to take on her position first and learn the great things Wetzel County is doing for their students—and work with them to keep that momentum going.