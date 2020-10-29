Wetzel County Superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

Wetzel County, W.Va. (WTRF) – Superintendent Ed Toman of Wetzel County Schools has announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Toman made the announcement on his social channels.

Toman says he is currently in quarantine.

The central office for Wetzel County Schools will be clsosed to the staff until Monday and will be undergoing deep cleaning.

Toman says he has no idea when he was in contact with the virus.

He asks the public to stay safe and to wear a mask and wash your hands.

You can read the full post below.