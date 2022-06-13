New Martinsville, W. Va. (WTRF)-We’ve just learned the fate of a Wetzel County teacher after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student.

The Board of Education went into an executive session Monday night to discuss personal matters and came back with a decision.

The School Board accepted the suspension of teacher John W. Smith behind closed doors. Smith was a former teacher and Head Baseball Coach at Magnolia High School.

This comes just weeks after the Wetzel County school district released a general statement following the accusations. It said, “A professional employee tendered their resignation after being confronted with various allegations of inappropriate conduct. Appropriate authorities, including those in law enforcement, have been notified of this matter.”

I spoke to Superintendent Tammy Wells about tonight’s decision.

“When we have to suspend an employee or an employee decides to leave our employment, we are saddened by that, but we also know there are circumstances that we have to act on, and so we are resolute in that decision.” Tammy Wells, Superintendent of Wetzel County Schools

Superintendent Wells says Smith has already resigned from teaching in the county.

The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to Fairmont, West Virginia.

State police are handling the case.