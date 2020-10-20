Wetzel County woman admits to heroin charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tina Rose Yoho, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Yoho, age 31, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin.” Yoho admitted to selling heroin in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Yoho faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.