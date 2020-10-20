Wetzel County woman admits to heroin charge

Wetzel County
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: DNY59/E+/Getty Images

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Tina Rose Yoho, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Yoho, age 31, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin.” Yoho admitted to selling heroin in June 2019 in Wetzel County.

Yoho faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone presided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter