Mary Elizabeth Luongo, of Paden City, West Virginia, was sentenced Tuesday to 121 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced

Luongo, 49, pleaded guilty in January 2022 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.”

Luongo admitted to selling methamphetamine in December 2020 in Tyler County.