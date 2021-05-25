Wetzel County Woman Runs Away From Police After Allegedly Stealing A Vehicle

WHEELING, W.Va. — (WTRF) A Wetzel County woman is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly stealing a car and running from police.

New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil says a new officer in the police department located the vehicle last night traveling north on Route 2 in Wetzel County.

According to Chief Cecil, Alisha Loy, a passenger, and the driver were both in the vehicle when they allegedly got out and took off from the police officer.

Loy was apprehended while the driver continued to run away from the officer.

Chief Cecil says he does know the identity of the driver and a warrant is out for their arrest.

Loy has been charged with one felony count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

She remains in the Northern Regional Jail.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.