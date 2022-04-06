WHEELING, W.Va. —

Holly Christine Jenkins, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 79 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jenkins, 58, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Jenkins admitted to selling methamphetamine fin April 2021 in Wetzel County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.