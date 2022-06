New details and the name of the Wetzel County woman whose body was found on Tuesday, after a major storm, has been released.

Wetzel County Sheriff Michael Koontz says the body of the 20-year-old woman has been identified as Alyssa Zaulda of Wetzel County.

Sheriff Koontz says Zaulda was with two other men who were trying to escape a flash flood, those two men were rescued but Zaulda was not found.

The body of Zaulda was recovered a half-mile from where she was last seen.