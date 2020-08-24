Wetzel County’s back to school plan based on school size

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia students are about two weeks away from the start of school. While some questions still remain about what that first day will look like, many counties are finalizing re-entry plans based on guidance from the state.

Certain parts of going back to school will look about the same for every school district, like wearing masks, social distancing and symptom screenings.

Whether students are in-person or at home depends on the state’s color coded system.

In Wetzel County, the plans are even more individualized, based on the size of the school.

New Martinsville School has I think 840 kids. Hundred High School has about a hundred. Ed Toman, Superintendent, Wetzel County Schools

The county will start with a phased-in entry for the first few weeks.

Courtesy: Wetzel County Schools

For example, when school starts on September 8, Grades 4, 5, and 9 will be in the school. Then, the next day it’s grades 3, 6 and 10. Wednesdays will be distance learning.

We thought let’s bring all our kids in, this way they can see last year’s teachers that they didn’t really get to say goodbye to. Ed Toman, Superintendent, Wetzel County Schools

After the first two weeks, the county hopes to have all schools on an A/B schedule.

Courtesy: Wetzel County Schools

Other than like Hundred High School, they’re going to go four days a week other than Wednesdays with the deep cleaning. I think most of them are going to do uh the A/B, and then we’ll evaluate that later on after we do that gradual reentry. Ed Toman, Superintendent, Wetzel County Schools

Given recent outbreaks in Wetzel County after holidays, the schools will also be monitoring what happens after Labor Day closely to adjust their schedule accordingly.

Superintendent Toman said he plans to do weekly calls with the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department to get updates.

About 500 students are interested in the distance learning options. So, the schools have created hot spots in parking lots are are giving students some new technology.

We’ve had the one to one computers for the past five years, but we’ve got brand new ones coming. They’re already at the schools waiting for the kids. Ed Toman, Superintendent, Wetzel County Schools

Students will receive those computers during the phased re-entry on their first day in the classrooms.

While the plan could change any day, the Superintendent credits his school board, principals and teachers for continuing to adapt.

Create your Wetzel County way, and then the individual school way of what’s best for our kids, because I think we know what’s best for ours. Ed Toman, Superintendent, Wetzel County Schools

Parents, Wetzel County Schools have created fact sheets to hopefully answer as many of your questions as possible. You can view all the information by clicking here.

Superintendent Toman also shared with 7News the West Virginia Department of Education’s directives when it comes to students riding the bus. You can watch a video explanation by clicking here.