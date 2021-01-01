Wetzel-Tyler Health Department will have a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday for residents age 80 and older

WETZEL AND TYLER COUNTIES (WTRF) — The Wetzel-Tyler Health Department will have a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, January 4, for residents age 80 and older beginning at 11 a.m.

The clinic will be held in the back parking lot of the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department.

Currently, there are 100 doses of Moderna vaccine available, and these doses will be administered on a first come, first served basis.

This clinic is for residents 80-years old and older only. There will be no exceptions.

Please bring photo ID and insurance cards if available. Please do not call the health department phone number to schedule appointment since they will not be able to schedule you.

The health department asks that the public please be patient since more doses will be arriving and future clinics will be scheduled.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.