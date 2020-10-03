Woman starts petition asking for quarantine of Wetzel County schools

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Christina Gonzalez has started an online petition asking that Wetzel County schools be quarantined for 14 days after a person there was found to be COVID-19 positive.
In her petition she she says she does not want children exposed to the virus and wants to prevent the spread of the virus. She says she is looking out for all of the children.
You can view the petition here:
https://www.change.org/p/wetzel-county-school-closing-wetzel-county-schools-for-14-day-quarantine
