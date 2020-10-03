Woman starts petition asking for quarantine of Wetzel County schools

Wetzel County
Posted: / Updated:

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Christina Gonzalez has started an online petition asking that Wetzel County schools be quarantined for 14 days after a person there was found to be COVID-19 positive.

In her petition she she says she does not want children exposed to the virus and wants to prevent the spread of the virus. She says she is looking out for all of the children.

You can view the petition here:

https://www.change.org/p/wetzel-county-school-closing-wetzel-county-schools-for-14-day-quarantine

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter