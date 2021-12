WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — We here at 7NEWS had a special on-air guest today.

Meet Bubba. He’s an 8-year-old boy who is looking for a permanent home.

He has a sweet temperament and is a class act in his black bow tie.

And WTRF is sponsoring the cost to adopt him.

Interested families contact the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at (304) 455-5348.