WV DHHR confirms 4 of 7 COVID-19 related deaths come from New Martinsville Center

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The WV Department of Health and Human Resources released their daily coronavirus numbers on October 29.

The numbers indicated that four of the seven COVID-19 related deaths are from Wetzel County, specifically the New Martinsville Center.

The New Martinsville Center currently has 50 residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 and 38 staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Wetzel County showed up in “orange” advisory on the WV County Alert Map but they have since changed to “green.” advisory.

Secretary Bill J. Crouch told 7News that the drastic drop in the infection rate is from the New Martinsville Center

The West Virginia DHHR currently counts Long Term Care Facilities as 1 positive for the entire facility.

Currently, Wetzel County has an infection rate of 23.33.