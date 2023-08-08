WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local hospital recently achieved an impressive four-star rating for excellence in patent care

WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital received four out of a possible five stars from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.



The organization recently updated their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023. The national ranking gauges Wetzel County against hospitals of different sizes from all over the country. It takes into account patient experience, safety and quality of care.



Hospital officials say their goal is to eventually achieve a five star rating.

“Not a lot of four-star hospitals in this region, or the state. We are very very excited about that recognition. Looking at the national benchmarks, that data doesn’t lie and the care that we are able to provide here at Wetzel County Hospital is top-notch.” Jessica Huffman. Assistant Vice President, Clinical Services. WVU Medicine, Wetzel County Hospital

Wetzel County Hospital Primary Care, also received national recognition. The facility was recently named a 2023 Lilypad Award recipient ranking it among the top rural health clinics in the United States. The recognition is based on rankings in categories such as operational efficiency and clinical excellence.