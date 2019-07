Take a look at the full schedule for ‘What’s Up Ohio Valley’

July

July 25th – The Buckeye Travelers – Community Arts Place

July 25th – Deep State / Joey Kay & His Comets – Historic Fort Steuben

July 25th – Roger Hoard – Warren Township Park

July 26th – Brett Cain & Jonathan Banco – Grand Vue Park

July 26th – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

July 26th – Neil Diamond & Frank Sinatra – Weirton Event Center

July 27th – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

July 28th – Upper Ohio Valley Italian Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

July 28th – High Fidelity – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

July 28th – The Fossils – Aracoma Park

July 29th – The Ron Retzer Trio – Follansbee Park

July 30th – Pocket Change – Central Park Complex

July 31st – Polka Night with the Koxmix – Wheeling Heritage Port

July 31st – Chelsea Housenholder – City Park Gazebo

July 31st – Twice as Nice – Former Buckeye North Field

July 31st – Flachback / Reflections – The Toronto Gazebo

August

August 1st – Jeff Jimerson & Airborne / Original Fantasy’s – Historic Fort Steuben

August 1st – Honky Tonk Sweethearts – Warren Township Park

August 2nd – Crazy Horse – McMechen Riverfront Park

August 2nd – Debbie Green 5K Run/Walk for Leukemia – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 2nd – Bon Journey – Weirton Event Center

August 3rd – Debbie Green 5K Run/Walk for Leukemia – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 3rd – Resource Day – Weirton Event Center

August 4th – Tim Ullom Band – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

August 4th – Messengers of Life – Warren Township Park

August 6th – National Night Out with Law Enforcement – Wheeling Park Amphitheater

August 6th – The Tim Ullom Band – Wheeling Park Amphitheater

August 6th – Henry Mancini Group – Chester, WV

August 6th – Russel Sisters and All It Takes – Central Park Complex

August 7th – Eli Lambie and the Mojo Kings – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 7th – Carl Besece – City Park Gazebo

August 7th – Nick Fiasco – The Toronto Gazebo

August 8th – The Remedy Band – Community Arts Place

August 8th – Paul Grand Duo – Former Buckeye North Field

August 8th – Dr. Dan Jones – Kinsey – Dawes – Warren Township Park

August 9th – Heritage Music BluesFest – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 9th – Vince Villanova’s Big Band – Weirton Event Center

August 9th – 40+ Band – Brilliant High School/Buckeye North Gym

August 10th – Heritage Music BluesFest – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 10th – Teapot Day – Chester, WV

August 11th – Heritage Music BluesFest – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 11th – MSM – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

August 11th – De’Ja’Vu – Laurel Hollow Park

August 11th – Honkey Tonk Sweethearts – Aracoma Park

August 12th – The U.S. Navy Fleet Forces Band – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 13th – Crazy Horse – Warwood Garden Park

August 14th – Pocket Change – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 14th – Ron Ritzer Trio – The Toronto Gazebo

August 15th – Jim Berze – Warren Township Park

August 16th – De’Ja’Vu, Rumors -Weirton Event Center

August 17th – Mountaineer Brewfest – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 18th – Billy the Kid & the Regulators – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

August 18th – Ron Retzer Trio – Aracoma Park

August 20th – The Roger Hoard Jazz Quartet – Wheeling Park Amphitheater

August 20th – Vince Villanova’s Big Band – Chester, WV

August 21st – Twice As Nice – Dance Party Night – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 21st – Shannon Canterbury – City Park Gazebo

August 21st – Ohio Valley Youth Network / Chelsea Matta Housenholder – The Toronto Gazebo

August 22nd – Polkaholics – Warren Township Park

August 23rd – Hit Play – Weirton Event Center

August 24th – Dragon Boat Race – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 25th – Michael Cleveland & the Flame Keepers – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

August 25th – U.S. Kids – Aracoma Park

August 26th – Wheeling Symphony Orchestra – Follansbee Park

August 27th – Easy Street – Earwood Garden Park

August 28th – 11/70 – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 28th – Rick Pastre & Roger Warren – City Park Gazebo

August 29th – 40+ Band – Warren Township Park

August 29th – Jimmy Lee Hook – The Toronto Gazeboj

August 30th – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 31st – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Regatta – Wheeling Heritage Port

August 31st – Fort Henry Days – Oglebay Park

September

September 1st – Wheeling Symphony – Anne Kuchinka Amphitheater

September 1st – Wheeling Vintage Raceboat Reggatta – Wheeling Heritage Port

September 1st – Fort Henry Days – Oglebay Park

September 5th – Old Timers – Warren Township Park

September 6th – Brooke County Fair – Brooke Hills Park

September 7th – Brooke County Fair – Brooke Hills Park

September 7th – Wreath Laying and Memorial Service – Walnut Grove Cemetery

September 7th – Wheeling 250 Parade – Market and Main Streets

September 7th – Make-A-Wish Walk/Run Vineyard Church – Wheeling Heritage Port

September 8th – Brooke County Fair – Brooke Hills Park

September 8th – Interfaith Worship Service – St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

September 12th – Heritage Port Sternwheel Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

September 12th – Summit Art Gallery Opening – Weirton, WV

September 13th – Heritage Port Sternwheel Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

September 13th – Hancock County Old-Time Fair – Tomilnson Run State Park

September 14th – Heritage Port Sternwheel Festival – Wheeling Heritage Port

September 14th – Hancock County Old-Time Fair – Tomilnson Run State Park

September 15th – Hancock County Old-Time Fair – Tomilnson Run State Park

September 21st – Gate 5 Industrial Art Fest – Weirton Event Center

September 28th – Riverfest – New Cumberland, WV

September 29th – Riverfest – New Cumberland