WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s a fifty, plus year tradition at one local high school and it helps feed the hungry right here in the Wheeling Area.

The entire student body from Wheeling Catholic Central High School could be seen out and about in various neighborhoods this afternoon. They were busy dropping off bags for the school’s annual food drive that will take place this weekend.

It’s the largest food drive in the State and benefits the Catholic Charities’ 18th Street Center.

They are asking residents to fill the bags with non-perishable food items to be dropped off this weekend. The kids say they it’s an honor to be able to give back to the community in such a meaningful way.

“All of the students are involved in it and they really enjoy it. They learn alot and they learn compassion and they go on and have some sort of fun with their friends.”

– Ann Khale. Art Teacher WCCHS

“It’s showing that not only do volunteers around the area care, it also shows that Central Catholic Students care as well. It’s providing food for people that might be struggling for other reasons.” – Cannon Goddard. Freshman WCCHS

“It’s a good thing to do. Just helping out the community because that’s what God wants everyone to do. He wants everyone to help everyone.” – Michael Hutnick. Freshman WCCHS



The front of Central Catholic High School will serve as a drop off point for the food donations, this Saturday from 11am until noon.

Items will be sorted and counted there before being taken to the 18th Street Center.