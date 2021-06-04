Former Wheeling Central Head Coach Pleads Guilty To Extortion

(WTRF)- Former Wheeling Central head coach Dino Gaudio plead guilty in federal court Friday to an extortion charge.

Gaudio pleaded guilty to Interstate Communication with Intent to Extort.

Gaudio could have had been sentenced to two years in prison but the plea deal calls for probation and a “low-end fine.”

Gaudio will be sentenced on Aug 27 where the details on the sentence will be made public.

Gaudio will not face prison time.

A federal charging document says Dino Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team.

He was in a March 17 meeting with team personnel when he says he would expose alleged violations by the team “in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and in the use of its graduate assistants in practices.”