Friday Sports Zone Football Roundup

All games scores are based off * ScoreStream* (LATEST UPDATE: 7:55 PM)
If any scores are incorrect please send correct info into news@wtrf.com
John Marshall 0 / Weir Red Riders 7
Beaver Local Beavers 0 / Kenmore Garfield Rams 6
Union Local Jets 0 / Buckeye Local Panthers 14
Hundred Hornets 6 / Cameron Dragons 13
Meadowbridge Wildcats 0 / Clay- Battelle Cee Bees 15
Indian Creek Redskins 6 / East Liverpool Potters 7
Nelsonville-York Buckeyes 0 / Fort Frye Cadets 36
Magnolia Blue Eagles 0 / Williamstown Yellowjackets 14
Morgantown Mohigans 14 / Bridgeport Indians 0
Oak Glen Golden Bears 40 / Philip Barbour Colts 0
Wirt County Tigers 6 / Paden City Wildcats 0
Woodson Warriors 0 / Steubenville Big Reds 13
Dodridge Bulldogs 14 / Tyler Consolidated Knights 14
Carrick Raiders 12 / Weirton Madonna Blue Dons 0
Newcomerstown Trojans 0 / Buckeye Trail Warriors 14
Cambridge Bobcats 7 / John Glenn Little Muskies 26
Barnesville Shamrocks 14 / Meadowbrook Colts 13
Wellsville Tigers 21 / Edison Wildcats 7
Toronto Red Knights 13 / Harrison Central Huskies 6
Linsly Cadets 7 Martins Ferry Purple Riders 7
Frontier Cougars 13 / Beallsville Blue Devils 0
River Pilots 0 / Southern Local Indians 20
Northridge Vikings 6 / Shenandoah Zeps 14
Conotton Valley Rockets 0 / Maven Hornets 0
Wheeling Park 14 / St. Clairsville Red Devils 0
Caldwell Redskins 0 / Eastern Eagles 7
Parkersburg South Patriots 13 / University Hawks 0
Central Catholic Crusaders 0 / Wheeling Central 0