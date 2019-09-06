Friday Sports Zone Football Roundup

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - We saw some outstanding performances during week one of the high school football season and had number of candidates for our first Robinson Auto Group Athlete of the Week.

Our choice Wheeling Central's Jalen Creighton who finished with seven catches 170 yards and two touchdowns in the Maroon Knights win over Williamstown. His performance was key for the Knights with the graduation of several key players from last years state championship team.