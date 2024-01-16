One local athlete will have the opportunity to play in the 2024 McDonald’s All American Games.

Quinton Burlenski of Wheeling Central was selected by the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee for the opportunity to play in the showcase

Burlenski was nominated by a high school coach, athletic director, principal or member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee based upon this criteria.

The new class of nominees joins an elite group of athletes who, over four decades, have been nominated for a chance to play in the nation’s premiere showcase – including today’s top stars such as Candace Parker, Trae Young, Caitlin Clark, Jayson Tatum, Angel Reese, Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, and many more of your favorite hoopers.

A complete list of 2024 McDonald’s All American Games Nominees is available at mcdaag.com.

The top 24 girls and 24 boys will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 on ESPN’s NBA Today

between 3-4 p.m. ET and announced across ESPN’s various social and digital platforms.

The McDonald’s All American Games are held in Houston Texas on April 2.