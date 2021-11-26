Maroon Knights Prepare for First Road Playoff Game

Wheeling Central High School
Posted:

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Mike Young and his team is coming off of a tune-up game where it blew out Gilmer County 55-0 last week. 7 different Knights scored touchdowns in that game. It’s next opponent is Ritchie County.

“They didn’t get to be 11-1 (or) 12-1 for no reason. There’s a very good football team and we’ve got our work cut out for us. They’re well coached. Coach Haught does a good job down there and they’ve got some athletes and they play good, hard-nosed football too,” Wheeling Central Coach Mike Young said.

“You know, when you play Wheeling Central they’re always going to have athletic kids. They’re always going to be extremely well-coached and you have to play your best game when you match up with them,” Ritchie County Head Coach Rick Haught said.

The game kicks off Saturday at Ritchie County High School at 1:30. The winner will take on Williamstown in the state championship game.

