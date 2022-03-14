ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s a big day for the Wheeling Central Maroon Knight’s hockey team!

The players finished the season with a state title last month and the Ohio Valley Mall honored that on Monday afternoon.

The team beat their Wheeling Park rivals with a final score of 4-3.

Head Coach P.J. Ratcliffe said the Wheeling Central Catholic High School hockey team won the state title a couple times, but this one has been a long-time coming.

He gives credit to the freshman and senior leadership this season for their big win and is very proud of the team.

Extremely proud. The previous two or three seasons we didn’t have a lot of success, but it’s been kind of a testament to these kids and them sticking around and coming together. P.J. Ratcliffe, Head Coach, Wheeling Central Catholic High School Hockey Team

Coach Ratcliffe said the team will graduate a bunch of seniors this year, but hopes they win the state title again next season.

Along with the big recognition, the Ohio Valley Mall also gave a $10,000 check to the high school.