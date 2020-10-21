High School Sports Sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College

Teacher at Wheeling Central tests positive for COVID-19

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A single positive case has been identified at Wheeling Central Catholic High School.

A teacher has tested positive on October 20, 2020.

The Ohio County Health Department and school officials say they have investigated and identified students and staff that were in direct contact.

Those individuals are now in quarantine.

Wheeling Central says school staff will conduct appropriate disinfection and cleaning of all areas within the school.

Wheeling Central is currently operating on normal in school learning schedule.

