WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–It was an evening full of celebration at Ben’s Field.

The Lady Knights host the Bellaire Big Reds for Senior Night on Wednesday.

The Wheeling Central softball team’s seniors walked with their loved ones and received flowers before the game.

Frizzell was on the mound for CCHS.

Central’s #13 Shaw crushed a homerun out to left field to give the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead.

J. Shaw hits a homer

Bellaire could not keep up with the Lady Knight’s bats and fell 8-1.