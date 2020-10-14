Weeling Central’s Jordan Waterhouse; Athlete Of The Week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Week seven of the high school football season was loaded with a number of outstanding performances, but we choose Wheeling Central’s Jordan Waterhouse as our Robinson Auto Group athlete of the week.

Waterhouse led the Maroon Knights to a much needed win over Weir. He scored four times three times on the ground and once through the air while rushing for 167 yards. Waterhouse was quick to point out his success was a team effort.

Waterhoue said, “I have to thank my line they did everything for me I just ran the ball, if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be scoring touchdown after touchdown.”

“We got out of the gates early the kids did a super job we played physical, we played aggressive and i’m very proud of our team effort and great job to our coaches for preparing the kids to go out and perform, said Mike Young.”