WHEELEING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Congratulations to the Class of 2022.

Seniors of Wheeling Central Catholic High School walked the halls one last time.

Family and friends gathered for the graduation ceremony which took place inside the gymnasium due to the weather.

The facility members reminded the students of all their hard work and their ability to overcome obstacles.

As they leave their alma mater and begin their next journey, the student will take with them all the lessons and values they learned throughout their time at Central Catholic.