Wheeling Central football game back on VS. Man

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- It is being reported to 7News that the football game between Wheeling Central and Man is back on.

This is being said by the Governor’s office and from Senator Ryan Weld.

Kickoff for the game will be at 6 PM tomorrow (Friday) at Man.

The change comes after 7News was told the game was cancelled due to Man s currently being on virtual learning and that state officials can’t justify a game being played.

7News will have updates on this story and will have highlights of the game on Friday Night Sports Zone.