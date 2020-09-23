Wheeling Central football game canceled Friday

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Central football game Vs the Man Hillbillies has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be played this Friday at 7:00 PM in Wheeling.

Coach Mike Young told 7News that since Man is currently on virtual learning that state officials can’t justify a game being played.

Coach Young also stated that it’s too short of a week to try to find a makeup game for this Friday and his kids will work on next week’s game plan.