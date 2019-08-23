Breaking News
Wheeling Central Maroon Knights 2019 High School Football Preview

Wheeling Central High School

Under Mike Young who’s entering his 15th season as the Knights head coach, Central and their fans have known nothing but winning and success and heading into the 2019 season that remains the goal while wearing a giant bullseye on their back.

We do and we know it , to be the defending state champs back to back and going into this season to defend that attitudes are positive and expectations are always great , our two goals are the same that’s to practice on Thanksgiving day and also to play that first week of December on the Island.

Mike Young- Head Coach

Good news for coach Young and bad news for their opponents they have a number of key players returning from those state title teams.

Starting with senior quarterback Curtis McGhee III, the Brown recruit put up crazy numbers last season with more than 2,300 yards passing and 33 touchdown passes while also rushing 842 yards and 11 more scores.

Curt’s a leader he knows our offense a couple of years ago he was wondering what we were doing and so were we at times because of having such a young squad and quarterback but he has definately developed he’s probably the field general with out a doubt on the field.

Mike Young- Head Coach

They have plenty of skill around him including senior fullback Adam Murray along with Jalen Creighton and Jacob Rine, juniors Payton Marling, Jordan Waterhouse, Vinnie High, and Mason Smith. Sophomores Caleb Ratcliffe and Michael Topher.

Along the line, they return some good size in seniors Hayden Manns, Michael Horan, CJ Rose, and Kyle Brown and juniors Spencer Helms and Andrew Burkle.

Defensively you’ll see many of the same names led by Murray the two time Huff award winner and the reigning Howley award winner as the states top linebacker and why not last year he had 172 total tackles, 35 for a loss in fact over the last two seasons he has an astonishing 326 takedowns.

He’s a leader on the field he leads more by example than he does vocally but he’s a leader and he sets the tone a lot of times for our defense he just steps up and makes plays his motor runs from beginning to the end.

Mike Young- Head Coach

The Maroon Knights begin their run to a possible three-peat against the same team they ended last season with, Williamstown, next Thursday at home.

