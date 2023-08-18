Now entering his 19th season leading his alma mater , Mike Young knows to keep a program strong you have to have a strong foundation and even though most of his roster is green, they know what Wheeling Central football is all about.

” They’ve come up in our feeder system so they understand the routine alot and we get them in at times, get them to our games get them to our pep rallies our parades and include them in woth our tailgate so they know whats expected of them they don’t want to change the tradtion that they see happen.” Mike Young

On offense the cupboard is not bare , Sophomore Isaac Martin returns at running back , he won a state wrestling title as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Braden McWreath also returns and line up in the back field or at a wing. Seniors Noah Loy and JJ White will help at fullback. Junior Seth Cover and Freshman Nico Kusic are battling for the quarterback position. At receiver look for sophomores Caleb Golden and Joey Hall along with seniors Jayden Redman and Lucan Galbreath. Along the line they retrun seniors Lucca Ferrera , Grant McCabe and Seth George look for junior Zeke Burkle and sophomores Luke Wear and Carver Bolon. While at tight-end they have sophomores Troy Mortakis and Maddox Stillion.

” Were going to do what we do best , we got to make some plays , some play action put the ball in the air a little bit to keep teams honest were looking for these kids to get better each day and when the bell rings they’ve got to answer it.” Mike Young

Defensively they return Loy and White at linebacker and McCabe at defensive end , but will be young at other spots. Martin will also be counted on at linebacker. Nino Jerome and Galbrith are outside linebackers. Hall , Golden and Redman are in the defensive backfield while Stillion , George, Bolon and Burkle will all see time on the D-Line. Another big question is will they get senior Eli Tucker back , he’s still recovering from a leg injury in the spring.

Defensively we’ve got to wrap up and tackle make plays there try to get some turnovers. But it goes back to what I’ve always said and that’s blocking and tackling.

The first opponent they’ll try to tackle is James Monroe next Friday, who they lost to in last years state semifinals.