Wheeling Central student tests positive for COVID-19

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- Wheeling Central staff have confirmed that a student at the high school has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student reported being ill on 9/24/20 and was removed from school. The student was tested on 9/24/20 and is positive.

Upon learning of the positive test, CCHS administration immediately contacted Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble, and Diocesan officials.

The Health Department officials conducted a thorough process for contact tracing, supported by the school, to determine who may have been in close contact with this student.

Direct contacts of the positive student were notified by both the Ohio County Health Department and the school administration

CCHS said the number of students/staff impacted by quarantine is limited.

Health officials have advised the school that there is no need for all students/staff to be tested for COVID-19 and that we do not have to shut down in-class instruction.