WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– The OVAC softball semifinals began on Monday at the J.B. Chambers I-470 Complex.

Monroe Central faced Wheeling Central.

The Lady Knights hold a 14-3 record, and they played like it.

The Knights brought their bats to the semis! Whg Central brought in four runs in the 1st inning to secure the lead

4-0 .@CCHS_softball23 @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/crCsPZmNpF — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 24, 2023

Moving into the top of the 5th.

The Knight have only let one runner on.

8-0 Whg Central. @WTRF7News @CCHS_softball23 pic.twitter.com/wHiNxQNv9s — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) April 24, 2023

They took down Monroe Central 8-0.

Josie Frizzell was your winning pitcher.

She had 14 strikeouts on the day and only letting up five hits and a walk.

The Lady Knights totaled 16 hits.