Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – The students at Wheeling Central Catholic High School just won second place in the 10th annual No School Spirits PSA contest.

The contest is put on the by West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration and coincides with Governor Justice’s proclamation that made April Alcohol Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, Wheeling Central hosted an awards event, where some special guests presented the students with their $2,500 prize. The Wheeling Central PSA stresses making good decisions, not only with alcohol, but in life generally.

“It started as a little fun and simple project and then we realized we were pretty good at it and that we can kind of make a run in the whole contest thing. And so it just kind of sparked from there.” CARSON KUHNS, Senior

“We threw back a lot of ideas but we decided on one and then we just went from there and everyone took part in it. It was fun.” BROOK LYNEDGE, Junior

“I can’t believe the talent level here at Wheeling Central. They pick up on things so quickly and they’re just so creative.” JAY MORRIS, Teacher at Wheeling Central Catholic High School

Morris tells us that the $2,500 in prize money was used to buy new video equipment. He also says this is the third statewide video contest that the school has won so far this year.