WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital lends Wheeling Central Catholic High School’s weight program a helping hand

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is lending a helping hand to Wheeling Central Catholic High School athletes.

That’s by donating more than $30,000 that was put into the school’s weight program. That included equipment and a wall mural.

Wheeling Central Catholic head football coach Mike Young is especially thankful. He says it will help their children get stronger faster.

“We have an opportunity now to give our kids what every other school in the state has. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate that we’ve had people step up and give the way these people have given to us.” Wheeling Central Catholic head football coach Mike Young

All the equipment just moved in last week, and Coach Young says his football team has already gotten some use out of it.

He also says family members of any athletes at the high school can also take advantage of it.