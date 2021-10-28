WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital lends Wheeling Central Catholic High School’s weight program a helping hand

Wheeling Central High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Halloween
October 31 2021 11:59 pm

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is lending a helping hand to Wheeling Central Catholic High School athletes.

That’s by donating more than $30,000 that was put into the school’s weight program. That included equipment and a wall mural.

Wheeling Central Catholic head football coach Mike Young is especially thankful. He says it will help their children get stronger faster.

“We have an opportunity now to give our kids what every other school in the state has. So, I feel very blessed and fortunate that we’ve had people step up and give the way these people have given to us.”

Wheeling Central Catholic head football coach Mike Young

All the equipment just moved in last week, and Coach Young says his football team has already gotten some use out of it.

He also says family members of any athletes at the high school can also take advantage of it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter