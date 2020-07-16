Wheeling City Council Meetings to Be Held Virtually Again on Facebook

The City of Wheeling City Council announced Thursday that it will once again suspend in-person meetings in favor of virtual ones on its Facebook page.

The move comes in response to Governor Jim Justice’s (R) order restricting the number of people who can attend gatherings, and was made out of an abundance of caution.

The next meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 21. City Clerk Brenda Delbert

explained the public will still have the opportunity to observe the proceedings online and provide

input where appropriate.

“The meeting agenda is available on the City’s website as usual and residents who desire

to speak before council will still be able to do so,” she said.



For the public comment portion of the agenda, those desiring to address Council must

call 304-551-2151 up until 15 minutes prior to the meeting’s start to sign up to speak. At this

time, the City Clerk will provide assistance in how to log on or phone in to the meeting.



Facebook questions/comments will not be responded to during the meeting.