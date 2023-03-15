WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

Wednesday was Health Care Careers Exploration Day at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

Sixty-six high school students from schools all over the Ohio Valley spent the day learning about nursing careers.

It was just for students who have an interest in nursing or other clinical health care professions.

Officials said there is a serious nursing shortage all over the nation, so they are trying to promote some interest in the field.

“They got to see the intensive care unit, they got to see the emergency room, they got to see the medical floors,” said Cara Gazdik, director of education. “They got to visit all the various colleges from the area that have nursing programs, they got to see an O.R. simulation and they’re doing a hand-washing study.”

“It’s not every day that you get to take just a normal high school student into the ICU with no training or anything so I think that was really fun and interesting,” said Atlanta Updegraff, student at John Marshall High School. “

In the hand washing study, they applied lotion to their hands that simulates germs, then they washed their hands, then put them in a machine that showed all the germs that still remained.

In the O.R. simulation, they got to handle actual surgical instruments.

They also got to see some life-saving machines and how they work.